Purity Flex Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 29.68 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.6823.25 28 OPM %5.265.20 -PBDT1.130.85 33 PBT0.100.14 -29 NP0.06-0.13 LP
