Standing Group Of Secretaries Constituted For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade

A Standing Group of Secretaries (GoS) has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary, (DPIIT), for ensuring inter-ministerial/inter-departmental coordination on resolving issues, cutting across Ministries and Departments of Government of India, related to e-Commerce, stated Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

A draft National Policy has been drafted and placed in the public domain. This Policy addresses broad areas of the ecosystem like infrastructure development, market places, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital and export promotion through e-commerce.

