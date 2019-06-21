JUST IN
Standing Group Of Secretaries Constituted For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade

A Standing Group of Secretaries (GoS) has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for ensuring inter-ministerial/inter-departmental coordination on resolving issues, cutting across Ministries and Departments of Government of India, related to e-Commerce, stated Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

A draft National e-Commerce Policy has been drafted and placed in the public domain. This Policy addresses broad areas of the e-Commerce ecosystem like infrastructure development, e-commerce market places, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:26 IST

