Water storage level of 91 major reservoirs eases to 17% of total storage

Water storage declines by 1% in the week ended 20 June 2019

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending 20 June 2019 was 27.265 billion cubic meters (bcm), which is 17% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 18 for the week ending on June 13, 2019. The level of water storage in the week ending on June 20, 2019 was 92% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 93% of storage of average of last ten years.

The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 bcm which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 bcm which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

Region wise storage status

Northern region

The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, and There are six reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.01 bcm. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 6.85 bcm which is 38% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 16% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 26% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is better than the corresponding period of last year and is also better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

Eastern region

The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, and There are 15 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.83 bcm. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 3.14 bcm which is 17% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 19% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 15% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year but is better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

Western region

The Western region includes States of and There are 27 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 31.26 bcm. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 2.98 bcm which is 10% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 13% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 17% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is less than the storage of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

Central region

The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and There are 12 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 42.30 bcm. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 9.03 bcm which is 21% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 21% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 19% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is equal to the storage of last year and is better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

Southern region

The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, and There are 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 51.59 bcm. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 5.26 bcm which is 10% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 20% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 16% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

States having better storage than last year for corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period are and AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states). States having lesser storage than last year for corresponding period are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)