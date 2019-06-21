Nitin Gadkari invites Singaporean Companies to invest in Green Highways in India

Mr Gadkari, for Road and Highways & Micro, and Medium Enterprises, stated that the Government was setting up 22 Green Express Highways at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh crores across the country. He invited Singaporean companies to invest in these highways and also look at setting up logistics and industrial parks around them. The was speaking at the Symposium 2019 - and Singapore: Partners in a Connected World which was organized by (ISAS), in cooperation with the (CII) and the in New Delhi today.

Mr stated that the (NHAI) had an AAA rating and Singaporean Companies could seek to form Joint Ventures with it for road development. He stated that his Ministry was also seeking to develop inland waterways as a major mode of of goods. Already inland waterways are being used to goods from in to Haldia in The idea was to extend this waterway to via the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)