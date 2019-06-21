Nitin Gadkari invites Singaporean Companies to invest in Green Highways in India

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari assumes charge at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for second time
Centre spending nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha on road projects: Gadkari
Performance audit of highways can boost quality construction: Gadkari
Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 759-cr flyover in MP
Gadkari to inaugurate road projects in Rajasthan
-
Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India stated that the Government was setting up 22 Green Express Highways at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh crores across the country. He invited Singaporean companies to invest in these highways and also look at setting up logistics and industrial parks around them. The Minister was speaking at the Singapore Symposium 2019 - India and Singapore: Partners in a Connected World which was organized by Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), National University of Singapore in cooperation with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ananta Aspen Centre in New Delhi today.
Mr Gadkari stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had an AAA rating and Singaporean Companies could seek to form Joint Ventures with it for road development. He stated that his Ministry was also seeking to develop inland waterways as a major mode of transportation of goods. Already inland waterways are being used to transport goods from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia in West Bengal. The idea was to extend this waterway to Myanmar via the Brahmaputra river.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU