Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 11.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 458.90 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 11.94% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 458.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.90411.41 12 OPM %9.198.59 -PBDT35.0828.89 21 PBT11.669.95 17 NP7.316.53 12

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:40 IST

