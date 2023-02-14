Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 11.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 458.90 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 11.94% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 458.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.90411.41 12 OPM %9.198.59 -PBDT35.0828.89 21 PBT11.669.95 17 NP7.316.53 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU