Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 11.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 458.90 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 11.94% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 458.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 411.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.458.90411.419.198.5935.0828.8911.669.957.316.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)