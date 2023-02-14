JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Career Point consolidated net profit rises 55.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 22.32 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 55.63% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3214.97 49 OPM %63.2268.14 -PBDT15.4810.83 43 PBT14.499.78 48 NP10.917.01 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU