Career Point consolidated net profit rises 55.63% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cipla launches its point-of-care testing device - Cippoint
Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the December 2022 quarter
One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the December 2022 quarter
One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 306.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.26% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 22.32 croreNet profit of Career Point rose 55.63% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3214.97 49 OPM %63.2268.14 -PBDT15.4810.83 43 PBT14.499.78 48 NP10.917.01 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU