Career Point consolidated net profit rises 55.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 22.32 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 55.63% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

