Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 39.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 289.41 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 39.14% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 289.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 306.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales289.41306.15 -5 OPM %9.3521.03 -PBDT46.2576.95 -40 PBT40.5470.35 -42 NP31.0751.05 -39
