RIL, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel to react to their results

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL's consolidated net profit (after exceptional items) rose 37.9% to Rs 20,539 crore on 52.2% rise in gross revenue to Rs 209823 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020. The Q3FY22 net profit was boosted by an exceptional item (gain) of Rs 2,872 crore on account of divestment of shale gas assets, partially offset by provisions for liabilities pertaining to GAPCO amounting to Rs 36 crore.

ICICI Bank: The private bank posted 25% rise in net profit to Rs 6194 crore on 23% rise in net interest income to Rs 12236 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

JSW Steel: The steel major's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Bandhan Bank: The private bank posted 35.7% rise in net profit to Rs 859 crore on 2.6% rise in net interest income to Rs 2124.7 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

ONGC: ONGC's wholly owned subsidiary ONGC Videsh (OVL) had registered a major gas discovery in 2019 in its deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4, Brazil, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin. ONGC Videsh, after detailed evaluation, now entered into the development stage with the submission of Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) for the block BM-SEAL-4.

Vodafone Idea: The company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 7230.9 crore in Q3FY22 as against loss of Rs 4532.1 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 9751.8 crore from Rs 10933.50 crore.

