Tech Mahindra, Tata Power, Angel One in spotlight

Tech Mahindra: The IT major announced 100% acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC) for 310 million including earnouts and synergy linked payouts. Tech Mahindra is also investing a cumulative amount of 20 million, in SWFT and Surance, for a 25% ownership in each of these two InsurTech ventures funded by the same founding group as CTC.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), 100% subsidiary of Tata Power announced commissioning of two Solar Power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj, and Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Angel One: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 164.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.2 crore in Q3FY21. Total income surged 92.4% to Rs 607.10 crore from Rs 315.6 crore YoY.

Strides Pharma Science: The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, has received approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate for Oral Suspension,6 mg/mL from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

IFB Agro Industries: The board of directors of the company has approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in equity shares and/or Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of IFB Refrigeration in one or more tranches for a minority stake.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The company reported a 9.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.8 crore on a 31% jump in net sales to Rs 104.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

PTC Industries: The company announced that wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies has been allotted 20 Hectares (50 Acres) of land next to Brahmos facility, by UPEIDA in Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

