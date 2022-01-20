Bajaj Auto, L&T Infotech, Tata Communications in focus

-
Bajaj Auto: The auto major posted a 22% fall in net profit to Rs 1214 crore on 1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9022 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The IT firm posted 11% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 612.5 crore on 9.8% rise in revenue to Rs 4137.60 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Tata Communications: The company posted a 28% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 395 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 309.4 crore reported in Q3 FY21. Gross revenue from operations declined 0.9% to Rs 4,185 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 Disc Variant in Egypt. The company is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters.
Rallis India: The company posted a 13.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 40 crore on 10.1% rise in revenue to Rs 628 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
CEAT: The tyre maker posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared with net profit of Rs 132.34 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 2416.44 crore from Rs 2225.30 crore.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries: The company has entered into an agreement for sale dated 19 January 2022 with Warren Tea for acquisition of Balijan North Tea Estate.
