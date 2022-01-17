HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki in focus

HDFC Bank: The private sector bank's net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 10,342.20 crore on 8.33% increase in total income to Rs 40,651.60 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

HCL Technologies: The IT major reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,442 crore and revenue increased by 8.1% to Rs 22,331 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. HCL Tech expects revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency, while EBIT margin is projected to be between 19% and 21% for FY22.

Hero Motocorp: Hero Motocorp said that its board has approved an investment of up to Rs 420 crore in one or more tranches, in Ather Energy.

Maruti Suzuki India: The car major announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from Saturday, 15 January 2022.

Metro Brands: Metro Brands posted a 54.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.85 crore on a 59% jump in net sales to Rs 483.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

PVR: PVR Cinemas announced opening a four-screen property in Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

PB Fintech: PB Fintech parent of online insurance and credit comparison platforms Policybazaar and Paisabazaar said that it has acquired Visit Internet Services (VISPL) for Rs 22.41 crore. The acquisition was done through PB Fintech's subsidiary Docprime Technologies.

Tinplate Company of India: The company's net profit surged to Rs 94.94 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 32.82 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 88% YoY to Rs 1,065.84 crore.

ICRA: ICRA on Friday announced that Vipul Agarwal group chief financial officer has resigned from the position.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: On a standalone basis, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' net profit slipped 3.34% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 61.06% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 133.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

SeQuent Scientific: SeQuent Scientific on Friday announced that its board of directors has appointed Rajaram Narayanan as new managing director and chief executive officer with effect from 11 April 2022.

Gokaldas Export: The company plans to augment its production capacity and also explore opportunities in the new line of business.

NBCC (India): NBCC (India) on Friday announced that it secured total business of Rs 592 crore in the month of December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)