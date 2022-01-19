Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Tata Elxsi in focus

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC major posted an 85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,125.2 crore on a 28% increase in total income to Rs 8,535.06 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): The IT major reported 8.2% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 248.8 crore in Q3FY22 over Q2FY22. Revenue rose 5% to Rs 1687.50 crore.

LTTS announced that it has been awarded a deal worth USD45 million from a U.S. based automotive Tier 1 company, to be its strategic engineering partner and provide engineering services for its Electric Vehicle (EV) product portfolio.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group company's net profit jumped 43.49% to Rs 150.95 crore on 33.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 635.41 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Just Dial: The local search engine company reported 61.2% drop in net profit to Rs 19.4 crore on 6.3% fall in operating revenue to Rs 158.90 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Trident: Trident reported an 88% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 211 crore on an 84% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,980 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Nandan Denim: The company will consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares at its board meeting scheduled to be held on 10 February 2022.

RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to explore opportunities for cooperation in the infrastructure sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)