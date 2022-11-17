Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Power, Paytm in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced that it has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC).

Hindustan Zinc: The board of directors of the company approved second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 6549.24 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend is 24 November 2022.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has tied up with Union Bank of India (UBI) to help MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector switch to solar solutions. The objective of this collaboration is to improve access to green energy and save on the cost of electricity, thus making MSMEs more profitable.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): SoftBank looks to sell $215 million worth of shares in Paytm, as per reports. The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 555 to Rs 601.45 apiece.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The company has on 16th November 2022 commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol in its new distillery at Maizapur Unit, with a capacity of 320 KLPD. With this addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 880 KLPD.

Ircon International (IRCON): IRCON has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti Canal Project on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system and other ancillary activities. The value of the project is approx. Rs 392.52 crore.

