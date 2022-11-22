Kaynes Technology, Vedanta, NDTV in focus

Escorts, Gujarat Narmada Fertilisers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network are banned in the NSE's F&O segment today.

Kaynes Technology India will debut on the bourses Tuesday. The issue price is set at Rs 587.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kaynes Technology India was subscribed 34.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 November 2022 and it closed on 14 November 2022. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 559 to 587 per share.

New Delhi Television (NDTV): Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the media firm from the market will start from Tuesday. The open offer at a price of Rs 294 per share will open on 22 November 2022 and close on 5 December 2022.

Vedanta: The miner's board will meet today, 22 November 2022, to consider third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Jubilant Foodworks: The board of Jubilant FoodWorks International Luxembourg, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on 21 November 2022 approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Nepal. The subsidiary shall have the exclusive right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores in the territory of Nepal.

JK Paper: The company acquired 85% shares of Horizon Packs (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging (SPPL), and the balance 15% within a period of 3 years. HPPL and SPPL together are India's largest corrugated packaging manufacturers with 7 plants across the country.

