Vedanta, Nykaa, UltraTech Cement in focus

Vedanta: Vedanta informed that the company's board of directors will consider the proposal for payment of third interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in the meeting to be held on 22 November 2022. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend is 30 November 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): TPG Capital is reportedly likely to sell Rs 1,000 crore shares of Nykaa via a block deal today.

UltraTech Cement: The company announced the commencement of the company's third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant at Nathdwara, Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs. 187 crore. The company now has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13.0 LMT per annum, further strengthening its position in the markets.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Navratna defence PSU BEL has signed a MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AWEIL to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Air Defence, Artillery Gun Systems, Medium Caliber Weapons, Small Arms and related systems.

Blue Dart: The company announced the opening of 25 retail outlets in Tier I and II towns as part of its expansion plans. These stores are located in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has launched its residential project, 'Mahindra Citadel Phase 1' at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Region.

