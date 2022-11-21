Tata Motors, DRL, Archean Chemical, Five-Star Business Finance in focus

Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL): Tata Motors will replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 19 December 2022.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): APSEZ announced that Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), step down subsidiary of the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila) (AALSL) on 18 November 2022.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with 10 observations after the inspection of its unit IX, Gundlamachnoor facility in Telangana.

Archean Chemical Industries: Shares of the speciality chemical company will make its grand debut on the bourses today, 21 November 2022. The issue price is Rs 407 per share.

Five-Star Business Finance: Shares of the non-banking finance company will debut on the bourses today, 21 November 2022. The issue price is Rs 474 per share.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): IEX announced that its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 25 November 2022.

Engineers India (EIL): EIL has been awarded the job by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for Overall Project Management & EPCM Services for OHCU Revamp, CDWU and related Off-site facilities for Group-II LOBS Project at Manali Refinery.

Maharashtra Seamless: Maharashtra Seamless' board has revised record date for 1:1 bonus shares from 24 November 2022 to 28 November 2022.

PB Fintech: PB Fintech said that it has made made an investment of approximately $2 million for acquiring 26.72% stake in YKNP Marketing Management, a limited liability company (LLC), through its wholly owned subsidiary PB Fintech FZ-LLC.

Zomato: Zomato said that Mohit Gupta, co-founder at the company, has resigned from his post. Gupta had joined Zomato four-and-a-half years ago. He was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy on Friday announced that it has received commissioning certificate from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for capacity of 5.40 MWdc solar power project under its Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

South Indian Bank: The private lender announced an increase in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across multiple tenors, effective from 20 November 2022.

Campus Activewear: Campus Activewear said that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating at 'IND A+' and the outlook on the same is 'positive'.

Pricol: Pricol said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded its rating on the bank loans of the company to 'IND A-' with 'stable' outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)