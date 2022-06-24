Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Thermax in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from 1 July 2022. The price revision will be up to Rs. 3000. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.

ONGC: ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly owned subsidiary and overseas arm of ONGC, has made an oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. ONGC Videsh holds 70% participating interest (PI) in the block along with operatorship, remaining 30% is held by partner Geopark.

Thermax: First Energy Private Limited (FEPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the company has acquired two companies vide Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The companies acquired are Jalansar Wind Energy Private Limited (JWEPL) and Kanakal Wind Energy Private Limited (KWEPL).

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 28 June 2022 to consider the raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2022-23.

Cigniti Technologies: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 June 2022, through video conference to consider and approve the closure of buyback of equity shares of the company.

Century Plyboards (India): The company has made further investments to the extent of Rs. 20.95 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary company, Century Panels Limited, by way of subscription to 2.95 crore fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each through rights issue.

