RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 314.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 314.55% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.0611.7416.507.922.611.142.310.872.280.55

