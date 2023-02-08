RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 314.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 14.06 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 314.55% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.0611.74 20 OPM %16.507.92 -PBDT2.611.14 129 PBT2.310.87 166 NP2.280.55 315

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:42 IST

