Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 74.31 croreNet profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 15.60% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.3168.05 9 OPM %27.5128.13 -PBDT20.0718.78 7 PBT18.0116.96 6 NP12.8211.09 16
