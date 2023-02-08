Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 74.31 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 15.60% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.74.3168.0527.5128.1320.0718.7818.0116.9612.8211.09

