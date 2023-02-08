JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 74.31 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 15.60% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.3168.05 9 OPM %27.5128.13 -PBDT20.0718.78 7 PBT18.0116.96 6 NP12.8211.09 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU