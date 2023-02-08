Cella Space consolidated net profit rises 2800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Cella Space rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.741.27 37 OPM %68.9779.53 -PBDT0.640.32 100 PBT0.290.01 2800 NP0.290.01 2800

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:42 IST

