Cella Space consolidated net profit rises 2800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Cella Space reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Germany-based logistics company
Sensex drops 543 pts, Nifty below 18,000 level, IT stocks slip
Indices drop in early trade, breadth weak
-
Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Cella Space rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.741.27 37 OPM %68.9779.53 -PBDT0.640.32 100 PBT0.290.01 2800 NP0.290.01 2800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU