Cella Space consolidated net profit rises 2800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Cella Space rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

