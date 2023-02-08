Thermax consolidated net profit rises 58.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.91% to Rs 2049.25 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 58.83% to Rs 126.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.91% to Rs 2049.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1614.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2049.251614.737.857.00194.02137.01164.95108.04126.1979.45

