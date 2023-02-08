Thermax consolidated net profit rises 58.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.91% to Rs 2049.25 croreNet profit of Thermax rose 58.83% to Rs 126.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.91% to Rs 2049.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1614.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2049.251614.73 27 OPM %7.857.00 -PBDT194.02137.01 42 PBT164.95108.04 53 NP126.1979.45 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU