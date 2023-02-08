Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Godrej Agrovet gains on monetizing Tamil Nadu-based land parcels worth Rs 71 crore
Market drift lower in early trade, Adani Enterprises tumble
Sensex slips 136 pts, metal stocks lose shine, VIX climbs over 4%
Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Britannia Industries in focus
-
Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 572.12 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) rose 40.64% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 572.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 458.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales572.12458.94 25 OPM %6.775.98 -PBDT34.1626.51 29 PBT25.3218.42 37 NP25.0217.79 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU