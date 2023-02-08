Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 572.12 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 40.64% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 572.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 458.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.572.12458.946.775.9834.1626.5125.3218.4225.0217.79

