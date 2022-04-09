Dr Reddys Laboratories update on scheme of amalgamation

Dr Reddys Laboratories has filed the Certified Copy of NCLT Order sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement of Dr. Reddy's Holdings and Dr.

Reddys Laboratories and their respective shareholders, with the Registrar of Companies on 08 April 2022. Therefore, the effective date of the scheme is 08 April 2022.

The appointed date of the scheme is 01 April 2019.

