Rites commences export shipments to Sri Lanka and Mozambique

Rites has commenced the export shipments to Sri Lanka and Mozambique.

The 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches have been successfully delivered to Sri Lanka and first shipment of two 3000 HP Cape Gauge AC-AC locomotives has been flagged off to Mozambique.

Commenting on export shipments, Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman & Managing Director, Rites, said, For exports, new product lines in Railways are way forward and such products demonstrate India's 'design, manufacture and export' capabilities. We hope the project of supplying Cape Gauge locomotives to Mozambique will open up more export opportunities, for us, in new markets.

