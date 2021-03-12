Jindal Steel & Power records 18% growth in production in Feb 2021

-
Sales jump 14% in Feb 2021Jindal Steel & Power achieved 18% higher production at 6.53 lakh tonnes in February 2021 compared to 5.54 lakh tonnes in February 2020. The company reported 14% growth in shipments at 5.45 lakh tonnes in February 2021 compared to 4.80 lakh tonnes in February 2020. While shipments were 6% lower m-o-m, on a per day basis, shipments were 4% higher m-o-m. Exports accounted for 26% of the total sales volumes.
