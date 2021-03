Wipro positioned as Leader in SAP Cloud Migration Services

By Nelson Hall

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP Cloud Migration Services 2021 report.

The report evaluated 15 SAP cloud migration service providers on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet clients' future requirements across a range of criteria and business situations. It identified the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in legacy migration and in S/4HANA transformation. Wipro was named a market leader in all three segments.

