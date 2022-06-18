Indian Hume Pipe Company secures work order worth Rs 110 cr

-
Indian Hume Pipe Company has secured work order of Rs 110 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan, for Cluster Water Supply Project Package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II of Jahajpur-Kotri Tehsils of District Bhilwara under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with Operation and maintenance for 10 years.
The project is to be completed within 15 months.
