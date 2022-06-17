JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare launches super-specialty facility at Trivandrum, Kerala

Aster DM Healthcare announced the launch of its latest integrated advanced healthcare facility at Trivandrum in Kerala.

The hospital will be a 550-bed unit and will enclose 5.76 lakh sq. ft built-up area excluding the provision for 1 lakh sq. ft for multilevel car parking space. The company's investment will be in the tune of 500 crores+ for the entire project, with the first phase having a capacity of 350 beds is expected to be operational by FY26.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 17:20 IST

