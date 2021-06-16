RITES Q4 PAT declines 1.6% YoY to Rs 141 cr

On a consolidated basis, RITES posted a 1.65% decline in net profit to Rs 141.55 crore on 11.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 635.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.Profit before tax stood at Rs 183.90 crore in Q4 FY21, down 5.3% over Rs 194.23 crore in Q4 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 16 June 2021.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 29.8% to Rs 444.21 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 633.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations fell 25% to Rs 1,859.54 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.
Shares of RITES were down 0.6% at Rs 280.40 on BSE.
