Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 33.2 points or 1.26% at 2591.57 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.44%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.1%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 0.84%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.7%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.67%), PTC India Ltd (down 0.56%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (up 8.21%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.99%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 177.34 or 0.34% at 52595.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.25 points or 0.41% at 15804.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.27 points or 0.3% at 25110.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.01 points or 0.53% at 7873.65.

On BSE,1442 shares were trading in green, 1693 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

