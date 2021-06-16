Metal stocks tank

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 381.25 points or 1.97% at 18953.01 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.72%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.53%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.43%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.23%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.05%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.53%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.35%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.5%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.32%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 177.34 or 0.34% at 52595.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.25 points or 0.41% at 15804.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.27 points or 0.3% at 25110.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.01 points or 0.53% at 7873.65.

On BSE,1442 shares were trading in green, 1693 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)