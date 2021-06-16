Volumes soar at WABCO India Ltd counter

WABCO India Ltd clocked volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 71.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1898 shares

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, BASF India Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2021.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd saw volume of 148.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 41.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.56 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.30% to Rs.290.75. Volumes stood at 10.3 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd recorded volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36840 shares. The stock gained 7.99% to Rs.2,753.45. Volumes stood at 46933 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22932 shares. The stock dropped 0.69% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 37409 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.57% to Rs.558.20. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

