Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 50.46 points or 1.71% at 2898.88 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.8%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.44%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.28%), CESC Ltd (down 0.24%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.21%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.18%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 1.82%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.98%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 177.34 or 0.34% at 52595.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.25 points or 0.41% at 15804.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.27 points or 0.3% at 25110.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 42.01 points or 0.53% at 7873.65.

On BSE,1442 shares were trading in green, 1693 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)