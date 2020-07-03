Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalls 12 lots of Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets

Granules India announced that its subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling twelve (12) lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 750 mg, 100 and 500 count bottles within expiry to the consumer level due to the detection of N- Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels above the Acceptable Daily Intake Limit.

Granules' test results showed NDMA levels above the FDA acceptable limit in one (1) out of the twelve (12) batches distributed to the US market.

All other batches continue to remain within the specifications. Out of abundance of caution Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has decided to voluntarily recall all twelve (12) of the distributed lots within expiry of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 750 mg from the market.

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events that have been confirmed to be directly related to this recall as of the date of this letter.

Granules India's Metformin Hydrochloride Immediate-Release Tablets USP, 500 mg, 850 mg & 1000 mg and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended- Release Tablets USP, 500 mg are not affected by this recall.

