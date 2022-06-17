Ritesh Properties board OKs 10-for-1 stock split

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank allots 10.26 lakh equity shares under QIP
PNB Housing gains on fund raising plans
Gautam Gems spurts as board to mull rights issue on 13 Jan
Board of Sarda Energy & Minerals approves buyback of shares up to Rs 121.67 cr
Axis Bank allots 1.21 lakh equity shares under ESOP
-
Ritesh Properties & Industries on Thursday announced that its board approved sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into equity shares having face value of Re 1 each.
The expected time for the completion of the stock split is approximately three months from the approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot.
Ritesh Properties & Industries is a leading company with business interests in Real Estate & Fashion Industry. Its standalone net profit jumped 10.1% to Rs 5.79 crore on 54.3% surge in net sales to Rs 28.98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Ritesh Properties & Industries were down 0.47% to Rs 358.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU