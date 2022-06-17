Ritesh Properties board OKs 10-for-1 stock split

Ritesh Properties & Industries on Thursday announced that its board approved sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into equity shares having face value of Re 1 each.

The expected time for the completion of the stock split is approximately three months from the approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot.

Ritesh Properties & Industries is a leading company with business interests in Real Estate & Fashion Industry. Its standalone net profit jumped 10.1% to Rs 5.79 crore on 54.3% surge in net sales to Rs 28.98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Ritesh Properties & Industries were down 0.47% to Rs 358.40 on the BSE.

