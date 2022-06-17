Wipro signs alliance agreement with Eros Investments

Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro to evolve and scale the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based content localization solution.

The solution will automate the time-consuming manual content localization process of subtitling and dubbing with near human-level accuracy, driving significant cost and time savings for global media organizations, post-production, and direct-to-consumer over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms.

Eros Investments' data science experts, in collaboration with Wipro's technology team, will leverage latter's Vantage solution, an AI/ML-powered content intelligence platform which uses Google Cloud's Translation AI suite of services to develop both 'Speech to Text models' and 'computer-generated voice from Text to speech', including voice cloning, emotion tagging, and speed syncing in various languages.

The first phase of automated translation (subtitling) will be available in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Malay, Bahasa, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali. The 'use cases' will be useful in training models to develop the solution in other languages later. Wipro's Vantage helps extract intelligence/metadata from various forms of content, video, audio, images, printed text and more.

The joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.

Swaneet Singh, Director of Eros Investments, said, "In a world where content is taking precedence and crossing the cultural and language barrier, subtitles and dubbing have become a critical component of the video viewing experience. It is well known that 'good subtitles can't save a bad film, but bad subtitles can ruin a good one,' which is one of the reasons why we are co-investing with Wipro in a robust and automated translation solution. As global content reach grows, accelerated and accurate localization will be key in making premium original and catalog programming available to new global subscribers and audiences."

Malay Joshi, senior vice president & sector head, communications, media and information tech of Wipro said, With the ability to scale easily based on client needs, our AI translation solution is ideal for media companies looking to expand their global audience footprint. In addition to improving the accuracy of translated content, our offering will reduce the manual effort involved in translation, bringing down costs and time to market significantly. Improving the ability of viewers worldwide to access and enjoy content from other markets will help increase overall global viewing and OTT platform growth and we are very proud to support this effort.

The IT major said that it will continue to collaborate with other leading technology firms to develop user-centric cloud solutions that strengthen global ties.

Eros Investments is a venture with assets in media, sports, blockchain, digital commerce and gaming. Its portfolio companies include Eros Media World, Eros Now, Xfinite's Mzaalo, EXR, and Eros Innovations.

Wipro first established itself in Norway and the Nordics in 2006. Since then, Wipro has supported some of the region's largest companies by transforming their business through technology.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Wipro fell 1.99% to Rs 414, sliding 12.86% in six straight trading sessions. Shares of the IT firm hit a 52 week low of Rs 408.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)