Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 4.95%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 2.25%

Brightcom Group Ltd fell 4.95% today to trade at Rs 45.15. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.25% to quote at 26921.98. The index is down 11.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NELCO Ltd decreased 4.89% and Ramco Systems Ltd lost 4.79% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 7.92 % over last one year compared to the 2.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 27.35% over last one month compared to 11.64% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39648 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 122.88 on 24 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.19 on 16 Jun 2021.

