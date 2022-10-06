New India Assurance Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

From AM Best

New India Assurance Company announced that A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good) of the company. The outlook of these credit ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect the company's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

