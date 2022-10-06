New India Assurance Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

From AM BestNew India Assurance Company announced that A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good) of the company. The outlook of these credit ratings is Stable.
The ratings reflect the company's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU