Varroc Engineering completes divestment of 4-wheeler lighting biz

Varroc Engineering has completed the divestment of the 4-Wheeler Lighting Business of the Company in the Americas and Europe and identified R&D business in India to Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE of France and & its Affiliate/Associate Companies and Subsidiaries with effect from 06 October 2022.

By way of this transaction, the company has also sold its 100% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary viz.

VL Lighting Solutions. Post this transaction VL Lighting Solutions ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)