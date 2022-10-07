Lupin to introduce two new affordable anti-TB medicines

Lupin announced that it has reached an agreement with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and other global procurement agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment that will be rolled out to 138 countries, including many low-and middle-income countries with a large burden of TB.

Through this agreement, Lupin will introduce two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine 300 mg standalone tablets, at an affordable price.

As a global leader in anti-TB medicines, Lupin is committed to ensuring its products are widely available in all countries and there is equitable access to treatment globally.

