Lupin to introduce two new affordable anti-TB medicines

Through this agreement, Lupin will introduce two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine 300 mg standalone tablets, at an affordable price.
As a global leader in anti-TB medicines, Lupin is committed to ensuring its products are widely available in all countries and there is equitable access to treatment globally.
