Indian Overseas Bank revises MCLR and RLLR

Indian Overseas Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR).

Tenor-wise MCLR with effect from 06 October 2022 as under: Overnight - 7.20% One month - 7.30% Three month - 7.85% Six month - 7.85% One year - 7.90% Two year - 7.95% Three year - 7.95%

The Bank has revised the RLLR to 8.75% with effect from 10 October 2022.

