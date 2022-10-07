Indian Overseas Bank revises MCLR and RLLR

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Indian Overseas Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR).

Tenor-wise MCLR with effect from 06 October 2022 as under: Overnight - 7.20% One month - 7.30% Three month - 7.85% Six month - 7.85% One year - 7.90% Two year - 7.95% Three year - 7.95%

The Bank has revised the RLLR to 8.75% with effect from 10 October 2022.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:26 IST

