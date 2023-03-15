RK Forge soars after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Railways Ministry contract

JUST IN
Ramkrishna Forgings jumped 5.31% to Rs 279.55 after the company's consortium with Titagarh Wagons emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for supply of forged wheels to the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons advanced 0.87% to currently trade at Rs 243.90 on the BSE.

The consortium has to manufacture and supply around 15,40,000 wheels to the Indian Railways over a period of twenty years.

Ramkrishna Forgings (RK Forge) manufactures forged products. The company is suppliers to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, earth moving & mining, both in India & overseas markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 34.60% to Rs 61.04 crore on a 29.30% increase in sales to Rs 777.48 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 09:37 IST

