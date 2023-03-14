HCC jumps on Rs 3,681-cr order win for bullet train station

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rallied 5.02% to Rs 15.05 after the company said that it has awarded a contract by National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for Rs 3,681 cror

The contract is for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station of the 508.17 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail. The contract also includes building a retrieval shaft on the eastern end for the removal of the tunnel boring machine, architectural finishing, all MEP works, and testing and commissioning. The cost of contract stands at Rs 3,681 crore.

The BKC bullet train station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 meter, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is engaged in engineering and construction activities. It serves the infrastructure sectors of transportation, power and water.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 257.85 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 64.43 in Q3 FY22. Net sales declined 21.1% YoY to Rs 2,034.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

