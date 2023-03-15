RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 287-cr order from C-DAC

-
-
RailTel Corporation of India rallied 4.14% to Rs 109.45 after the company received work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) amounting to Rs 287.57 crore.Order from C-DAC includes supply, installation, integration, testing & commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field data center at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training & support.
The contract will be executed within 300 days from the date of work order.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 31 Dec 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company
The company's consolidated net profit declined 51.6% to Rs 31.95 crore despite of 8.8% rise in net sales to Rs 454.32 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
