RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 287-cr order from C-DAC

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 4.14% to Rs 109.45 after the company received work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) amounting to Rs 287.57 crore.

Order from C-DAC includes supply, installation, integration, testing & commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field data center at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training & support.

The contract will be executed within 300 days from the date of work order.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 31 Dec 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company

The company's consolidated net profit declined 51.6% to Rs 31.95 crore despite of 8.8% rise in net sales to Rs 454.32 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 09:22 IST

