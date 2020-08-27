Rohit Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 616.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.45% to Rs 148.62 crore

Net Loss of Rohit Ferro Tech reported to Rs 616.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 53.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.45% to Rs 148.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 679.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 278.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 738.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 892.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

