Mishtann Foods standalone net profit declines 96.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 26.98 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 96.82% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.98125.911.784.930.385.080.104.690.103.14

