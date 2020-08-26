Mishtann Foods standalone net profit declines 96.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 26.98 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods declined 96.82% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.98125.91 -79 OPM %1.784.93 -PBDT0.385.08 -93 PBT0.104.69 -98 NP0.103.14 -97
