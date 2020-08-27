Cranes Software International reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.82% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 31.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 74.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.82% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.21% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.531.953.808.88-1667.92-602.56-420.79-188.96-1.66-10.52-5.4692.11-1.68-10.53-5.5391.81-31.38-74.90-36.50-15.28

