Standard Chartered PLC purchases its ordinary shares

On 10 May 2019

Standard Chartered PLC announced that it has purchased 1313385 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,304,445,281 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 826,111,320.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 14:46 IST

