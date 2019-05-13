Birlasoft goes merger, splits into two public cos, diversify The CK Birla Group

-
ALSO READ
Aspire Systems acquires iApps,Oracle business unit of Valforma
Traditional databases like Oracle now history: Amazon CTO (IANS Special)
Wipro launches 'QuMiC' to fast-track migration to Oracle Cloud
Xoriant Acquires CloudIO to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation
Oracle quarterly results beat on strength in cloud business
-
On 13 May 2019Birlasoft, part of the USD 2 bn diversified The CK Birla Group announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in Niche Players Quadrant of the 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. Announced in January 2019, KPIT and Birlasoft went into a merger, and later split into two public companies: KPIT Technologies, focused on automotive engineering and mobility solutions; and Birlasoft, focused on enterprise digital business IT services. The messaging in the Magic Quadrant is focused on KPIT prior to the merger. Hence, the company name mentioned in the report is KPIT-Birlasoft. Birlasoft is a global oracle platinum partner and an oracle cloud select partner with 20+ specializations and more than 20 years of delivery excellence across oracle enterprise applications, servicing customers worldwide, with dedicated practices for e-Business suite, JD Edwards, Cloud, MOM and supply chain management.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU