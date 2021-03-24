Rossari Biotech to raise Rs 300 cr via preferential allotment

The board of the speciality-chemicals maker approved issuing 30,12,046 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, on a preferential basis.The board determined a floor price of Rs 996 per equity share or such higher price, aggregating to Rs 300 crore. This preferential issue is subject to necessary approvals, including from the company's shareholders. The board will seek shareholders approval for the same at the extra ordinary general meeting to be held on 17 April 2021.
The proposed issue will bring on board high-quality and marquee shareholders of scale and repute. The company proposes to allot preferential shares to SBI Mutual Fund, Ramesh Siyani, Arpit Khandelwal, Malabar Select Fund, Malabar India Fund, Malabar Value Fund and India Acom Fund. Post allotment. SBI Mutual Fund's stake in the company will increase to 7.04% from 5.51% currently.
The funds from this issue will further strengthen the company's balance sheet profile and will also augment the financial flexibility to address medium-to-long term growth prospects. Rossari proposes to utilize the net proceeds to evaluate & invest in inorganic growth opportunities, within its core chemistries, with a view to diversify its product portfolio, expand geographical reach and augment end-user industry applications. This will further enable the company to build a strong upcoming pipeline of new products, with impetus on sustainability and environment-friendliness.
Axis Capital and Axcelus Finserv are advising the company on this fund raise, the company said.
Shares of Rossari Biotech were down 3.19% at Rs 1077 on BSE.
Rossari Biotech is a speciality-chemicals manufacturer providing intelligent and sustainable solutions for customers across industries. On a consolidated basis, the company posted an 18.4% rise in net profit to Rs 21.6 crore on a 29.3% rise in net sales to Rs 209.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
